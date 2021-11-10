Kyler Murray remains out of practice

The Cardinals listed 17 players on their practice report, which is why they held only a walkthrough practice Wednesday. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not participate.

He continues to rehab the injured ankle that kept him out of last week’s game, but Murray calls himself day to day and seems optimistic about a return to action Sunday.

“I think I’ve made crazy strides in a positive direction since it happened,” Murray said Wednesday, via Paul Calvisi of 98.7 FM.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) also remained unable to participate in practice. He missed Sunday’s game with his injury.

Safety Budda Baker (concussion/knee) and receiver Rondale Moore (neck/concussion) also were estimated as non-participants Wednesday.

The others who missed practice were long snapper Aaron Brewer (forearm), running back Chase Edmonds (ankle), offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles), defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (groin), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion), tight end David Wells (hand) and safety James Wiggins (knee).

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (shin), tight end Darrell Daniels (shoulder), tight end Demetrius Harris (illness) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe) were listed as limited.

Receiver Christian Kirk, who hyperextended his thumb the play before his 33-yard completion on a trick play, was a full participant.

