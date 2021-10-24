Kyler Murray redefines the term “hole shot”

One of the more impressive throws you see on an NFL field is when a quarterback pulls off the “hole shot,” attacking a two-high defense deep along the sideline, behind the cornerback in coverage but far enough away from the safety to challenge the throw. This is, to borrow a phrase from current Minnesota Vikings coach Karl Scott, the “scholarship throw.”

Sure, that might be the soft spot in the coverage, but do you have the arm to hit that area of the field?

This season the Houston Texans are using a lot of two-high defenses. Just ask Carson Wentz about them, as he showcased his ability to attack those structures just a week ago:

Well this week, the Texans are taking on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. And it was Murray who took the idea of a “hole shot” to another level with this absolute rocket of a throw:

Facing a 3rd and 24, Murray retreats in the pocket while the Texans play with a soft Cover-2 scheme. After waiting for the concept to develop, Murray uncorks an absolute missile of a throw, deep along the right sideline into the hole in the coverage, right behind the cornerback, and far enough to the outside where the safety cannot make a play on the football.

Arizona would cap off the drive with a touchdown pass from Murray to Christian Kirk in a scramble drill situation:

A number of quarterbacks are playing at a high level right now. Murray is right among that group, as he and the Cardinals look to stay undefeated with a win over Houston.

Throws like that hole shot will certainly help.