A's Kyler Murray will play NFL according to baseball, football scouts originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The great baseball debates: We don't know where Bryce Harper and Manny Machado will land this offseason -- and we don't know if Kyler Murray will play football or baseball.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sigh ...

Despite multiple reports saying he's going to be at Major League camp, there are other signs he could still play football, particularly scouts and even his own coach at Oklahoma.

"I don't know," Lincoln Riley told Yahoo Sports Thursday on what Murray will do next. "I don't know. I can see it going either way, honestly. I just want him to do what makes him happy."

And in the same Yahoo article, scouts told Jeff Passan and Pete Thamel they believe the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner will play football.

We've heard it all.

It's a future in baseball one minute -- and that's what it has been for the most part -- and the next, we are picturing him throwing a pigskin.

One of the latest reports we've come across on the A's' No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft was the fact that he's contractually obligated to repay the A's a large portion of his $4.66 million deal if he opts to go to the NFL instead of the baseball route.

His agent, Scott Boras, however, has said time and time again that while it's possible he can be a successful football player, baseball is his future.

And Murray himself has said he would love to play both sports professionally, and history has proven it's certainly possible, but signs still point to baseball.

[RELATED: Billy Beane more worried about pitching than Murray decision]

It's a lot of back and forth, I understand that. But even the A's are not concerned that he won't stick with the original plan.

Story continues

We should concentrate on what he will bring to the green and gold organization because at this moment, that is where it looks like he will end up.