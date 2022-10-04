Kyler Murray on pace to throw NFL-record 735 passes this season

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on his way to throw more passes than any other quarterback in NFL history this season.

Murray has thrown 173 passes this season, which would equate to 735 pass attempts in a 17-game season. That would break the NFL record of 727, set by Matthew Stafford with the 2012 Lions.

It’s not necessarily a record that a quarterback wants to break. Teams usually pass when they’re losing, which is why Stafford threw his NFL-record 727 passes in a 4-12 season in Detroit.

For the Cardinals, who are 2-2, passing a lot has been the result of falling behind a lot. If Murray keeps passing more than 40 times a game, that’s not a good sign, even if it results in Murray’s name going in the record books.

