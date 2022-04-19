Kyler Murray, other veterans do not report for voluntary workouts

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off their offseason program on Tuesday, beginning with strength and conditioning work. This part of the offseason is voluntary.

As such, many Arizona Cardinals players are opting not to attend.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, quarterback Kyler Murray and many team veterans will not participate in team workouts in Tempe, choosing instead to work out on their own.

This comes as no surprise, as Rapoport notes this was the plan all along and it was communicated for several weeks.

In this phase of the offseason program, all players are allowed to do is strength and conditioning work with the strength and conditioning staff. There is no contact with other coaches.

The team has surely given the outline for the workout plan to those players opting to work out on their own.

The absence of veterans should be expected. It is in line with what the NFLPA pushed last offseason, although that was at least in part because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, Murray’s absence will get the most attention because of his contract situation. He wants an extension and many feel he will not play or participate before he has one.

Of course, there is no on-field work in this phase of the offseason. There is no reason to be concerned. Murray could not be on the field throwing to teammates. That does not happen until later in the offseason program.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



