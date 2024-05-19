Kyler Murray, other Cardinals watch Diamondbacks beat Tigers

The Arizona Cardinals will begin the next part of the offseason program on Monday with the start of OTAs (voluntary organized activities). But before that, some Cardinals players enjoyed an afternoon out on Sunday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and a few of his teammates joined him on Sunday at Chase Field to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks as they beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 in their series finale.

The Diamondbacks’ social media team caught a photo.

It was Murray, receiver Greg Dortch, guard Will Hernandez, tackle Paris Johnson and center Hjalte Froholdt.

It’s always fun to see the local pro athletes showing up for and supporting the other local teams.

In this case, the Diamondbacks won, so it was clearly because Murray and teammates were there (not at all because the Diamondbacks are 5-0 in their last five series finales and 6-1 in their last seven.

