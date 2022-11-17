Kyler Murray originally tweaked hamstring vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who was out with a hamstring injury. While it was believed that he sustained the injury early in the Cardinals’ Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks, Murray said it actually happened earlier.

“I tweaked it the week before and played through it but once it kind of happened the next week I kind of knew it was probably best for me to let it rest,” he told reporters Wednesday.

This actually makes more sense, based on what we saw in the first episode of “Hard Knocks.” Murray told a trainer he felt “his (expletive)” after a run and the trainer immediately asked about the hamstring.

The injury did not show up on the injury report in Week 9, but it wouldn’t have likely affected his practice reps. After the Seahawks game, he was limited in his reps, so it showed up then.

In the second episode of “Hard Knocks,” it showed Murray on the training table getting the hamstring treated. He had made progress.

He is in the same boat this week, although he did say Wednesday that he feels good.

We will see whether it is him or Colt McCoy who gets the start in Week 11 in Mexico City.

