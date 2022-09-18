Kyler Murray with the old 20.8-second 2-point conversion

The clock doesn’t move on PATs or 2-point conversions and that’s a good thing for the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFC West squad had scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to get within 23-13 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kliff Kingsbury decided to go for 2 points. He certainly did not draw up this play.

Watch as Kyler Murray scrambles, rambles, and avoids Raider defenders for an eternity … or actually 20.8 seconds.

After all that work, Arizona had 2 points and was within 23-15 midway through the fourth quarter.

Whew.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire