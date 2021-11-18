Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray feels “pretty close” in his return from an ankle injury. The team officially listed Murray as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Murray has missed the past two games, with Colt McCoy starting in his place. McCoy injured a pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game, and he also was limited Wednesday.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), defensive lineman Corey Peters (shoulder), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf), linebacker Tanner Vallejo (knee), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee) did not practice.

Safety Budda Baker (heel), running back Eno Benjamin (groin), tight end Darrell Daniels (shoulder), defensive lineman Michael Dogbe (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles) and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (groin) were limited.

Kyler Murray officially limited in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk