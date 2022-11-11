Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray officially was limited in Thursday’s practice. That’s a step in the right direction after he didn’t practice Wednesday.

Murray has a hamstring issue.

The Cardinals had three other changes to their practice report.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (illness/knee) returned to practice as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday.

Offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (back) was downgraded from a limited participant Wednesday to being a non-participant Thursday.

Receiver Rondale Moore (hand) was a full participant Thursday after being limited a day earlier.

Safety Budda Baker (ankle), offensive lineman Cody Ford (illness), offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder), offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (knee) and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) remained out.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle), defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs), cornerback Christian Matthew (hamstring), kicker Matt Prater (right hip) and defensive lineman J.J. Watt (knee) again were limited.

Kyler Murray officially limited in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk