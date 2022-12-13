Kyler Murray not only Cardinals player to get hurt vs. Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals lost on Monday night 27-13 to the New England Patriots, but that wasn’t the biggest story.

The biggest story of the game was the non-contact knee injury that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained on the third play of the game, which is expected to end his season.

But Murray wasn’t the only key player to get hurt in the loss.

Let’s run down the injuries we know were sustained.

Kyler Murray (knee)

Murray likely tore his ACL. That is the expectation. It ruins the already bad season the Cardinals have had.

He will be done the rest of the season and could miss the start of next season.

DL Zach Allen (hand)

Allen injured his hand and did not return to the game. He returned to the sideline in street clothes and with a cast on his hand, suggesting a broken hand.

We will see if it ends his season or if he tries to play through it for the final four games of the season.

CB Marco Wilson (stinger)

Wilson exited the game and did not return as well.

