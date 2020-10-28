Kyler Murray is NFC Offensive Player of the Week again
It was announced Wednesday morning that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 7 against the Seahawks. Murray completed 34-of-48 passes on Sunday in the 37-34 overtime win for 360 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed 14 times for 67 and a touchdown. He became the first player in NFL history to have at least 350 passing yards, three touchdown passes while rushing for at least 50 yards and a score in a game. He became the first player in Cardinals history have at least 350 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in a game.