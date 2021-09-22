Kyler Murray is the NFC offensive player of the week

The Cardinals and Vikings played one of the early contenders for game of the year in Week Two.

Now Kyler Murray has been recognized for his performance in the contest.

Arizona’s quarterback has been named NFC offensive player of the week after throwing for 400 yards with three touchdowns and rushing for 31 yards and a TD.

Murray was a candidate for NFC offensive player of the week for his Week One performance against the Titans. Murray threw for 289 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for another in Arizona’s 38-13 victory. But Murray lost out to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had a new perfect passer rating in his Los Angeles debut.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones, however, earned NFC defensive player of the week for his performance against the Titans after recording 5.0 sacks.

This is the fifth time Murray has been named NFC offensive player of the week since he was selected at No. 1 overall in 2019.

The Cardinals will start 3-0 if they defeat the 0-2 Jaguars this weekend.

