Kyler Murray named Pro Bowl MVP as NFC tops AFC in Madden 21

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Pro Bowl was not an actual football game. Instead, it was a virtual event with broadcasts throughout the week.

The game was played on Madden 21. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the leader of the NFC squad and had NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch at the controls for a quarter each.

For the AFC, it was led by Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who played the first quarter. He was followed by former NFL receiver and current ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Murray played with himself at quarterback and picked up a 7-0 lead and handed over control to Wallace after one quarter with a 7-6 lead.

Wallace scored three touchdowns and the NFC rolled to a 32-12 win.

Murray was named the Pro Bowl MVP.

You can catch a replay of the entire broadcast in the above embedded video from the NFL.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



