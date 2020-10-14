Kyler Murray named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for play vs. Jets
After throwing for a career-high 380 yards in Week 5 in a win over the Jets, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career. Murray completed 27-of-37 passes for 380 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It is the highest single-game passing total for the Cardinals since 2013, when Carson Palmer passed for 417 yards against the Jaguars. Murray also added 31 rushing yards and a touchdown, producing a total of 411 yards of offense and two scores. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week as a rookie in 2019 after the team’s win over the Falcons in Week 6.