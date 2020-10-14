Kyler Murray named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for play vs. Jets

After throwing for a career-high 380 yards in Week 5 in a win over the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in his career.

Murray completed 27-of-37 passes for 380 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It is the highest single-game passing total for the Cardinals since 2013, when Carson Palmer passed for 417 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was the highest passing total in Week 5 in the NFL.

Murray also added 31 rushing yards and a touchdown, producing a total of 411 yards of offense and two scores.

He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week as a rookie in 2019 after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. He is now one of only four quarterbacks in franchise history to be honored as a player of the week more than once, joining Kurt Warner, Boomer Esiason and Neil Lomax. Not even Palmer was player of the week more than once.

Through five games, Murray has completed 128-of-181 pass attempts for 1,299 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 296 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries. He is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least eight passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in the first five games of a season.

