Kyler Murray named NFC offensive player of the week

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues to play bigger than he is.

The rookie was named NFC offensive player of the week, after throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Falcons last week.

The No. 1 overall pick also ran for 32 yards, including his game-clinching conversion run which allowed him to kneel out the clock.

Murray has led the Cardinals to a pair of wins and a tie, perhaps ahead of the pace most anticipated for them this year.