Kyler Murray will miss Wednesday's practice with an illness, Cardinals not worried about Sunday

The Cardinals will be missing a big part of their offense at Wednesday's practice.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said that quarterback Kyler Murray is sick and he will not take part in the team's first on-field work ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Gannon added that there is no concern at the moment about Murray's availability for that matchup.

The Cardinals practice twice more this week and a return on Thursday would have Murray on track to play against Gannon's former employers.

Murray has started six games since being activated from injured reserve after an extended absence due to his 2022 torn ACL. The Cardinals have gone 2-4 in those games and Murray has gone 129-of-207 for 1,305 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also run 34 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns.