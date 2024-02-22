Kyler Murray in middle of pack in new QB rankings

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has shown the potential to play at an MVP level. However, it has been a couple of years since he sustained that. He had a disappointing 2022 season and last year he only played in the final eight games, returning from a torn ACL.

So it isn’t a complete surprise to see him rank only 15th in the NFL in Touchdown Wire’s pre-NFL draft quarterback rankings.

Murray is just ahead of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and just behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

If Murray is gifted the prize of Marvin Harrison Jr, expect him to look like the star he was pre-ACL injury.

It is good to see that he is ranked ahead of Purdy. Murray is certainly a more talented quarterback although Purdy was fantastic last season. Hurts had a better year than Murray last year and in 2022, so recency says that makes sense.

Based on the last two seasons, Murray’s ranking is fair. However, we should expect to see him jump up in rankings in 2024. He finished the season strong, the Cardinals are expected to improve his receiving corps and the coaching staff believes in him.

Do we like Murray sitting at 15th? No, but it is acceptable for the moment. Ideally, he will have a top-10 or top-5 season in 2024.

