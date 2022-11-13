Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford both inactive for Cardinals-Rams

It’s officially a battle of backup quarterbacks between the Rams and Cardinals in Week 10.

Both Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford are inactive for the matchup at SoFi Stadium, taking even more steam out of the matchup between a pair of three-win teams.

Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Stafford is in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being limited on Friday.

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback for the Cardinals. John Wolford will start for the Rams.

Arizona is also missing cornerback Byron Murphy, kicker Matt Prater, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (back), and offensive lineman Max Garcia due to injury. Linebacker Jesse Luketa is the remaining inactive player.

But safety Budda Baker is active after dealing with an ankle injury during the week.

For the Rams, receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Travin Howard, defensive back Shaun Jolly, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, and defensive lineman Greg Gaines are inactive. Gaines is dealing with an elbow injury and Jackson has a knee injury.

