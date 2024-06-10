Kyler Murray: Marvin Harrison Jr. has been good at football his whole life

Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the first non-quarterback selected in the draft, is a favorite for offensive rookie of the year. Most fantasy football sites project him to finish his first season with 90-plus receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and at least six touchdowns.

The last Cardinals receiver to put up those numbers was DeAndre Hopkins in 2020 when he had 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

"I was joking around with those guys yesterday saying, ‘The name of the game is scoring points. Let’s see who can score points.’ I think he’s a guy who can do that,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

Kyler Murray, who missed nine games last season while working his way back from a torn ACL, said the chemistry with the Cardinals' No. 1 wideout is coming along. If Harrison is who the Cardinals — and the rest of the league — think he is, then Murray expects Arizona's offense to be "one of the top" units in the league.

“He’s been good at football his whole life,” Murray said. “He’s been groomed by one of the best – his pops [Marvin Harrison Sr.], obviously, a Hall of Famer. . . . I have no doubt that he’ll go do his thing this year and win whatever he wants to. I know how much he loves the game just sitting there talking to him.

“But his energy, what he’s going to mean to the team, I think everybody should be excited.”