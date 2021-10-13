Kyler Murray listed as limited with right shoulder injury

In the second half of last Sunday’s 17-10 win over the 49ers, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray‘s right arm was getting attention from members of the team’s training staff when the defense was on the field.

Murray remained in the game and hit wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a key fourth quarter touchdown pass, but that doesn’t mean the issue was resolved. Murray was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and the Cardinals list him with a right shoulder issue.

Murray injured the A/C joint in his right shoulder last November and saw his production drop over the final weeks of the regular season.

Hopkins didn’t practice because of an illness. Center Rodney Hudson (ribs, shoulder), linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe), cornerback Byron Murphy (ribs), defensive lineman Corey Peters (rest), linebacker Tanner Vallejo (hand), and cornerback Marco Wilson (ribs) were also out.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ribs), tight end Darrell Daniels (illness), and running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder) joined Murray in the limited category.

