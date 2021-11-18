Kyler Murray limited, DeAndre Hopkins a DNP on Wednesday’s injury report

The Arizona Cardinals are one week from their bye. They could use it. In their initial injury report of Week 11, the Cardinals had nine players who sat out of practice and a total of 17 players who either did not practice or were limited.

However, there was good news, as quarterback Kyler Murray was limited to start the week, suggesting he could be on track to play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The details of the injury report are below.

Did not participate

Three players simply got the day off they normally get on Wednesdays. Peters and Hopkins would normally have the day off, but Hopkins has not practiced in three weeks and has missed two games. Peters’ injury is something to monitor as the week progresses.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury suggests that Pugh is trending towards being able to play.

Vallejo exited the game on Sunday. With the protection of veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead, it could be that Vallejo won’t be able to play.

Ward and Wiggins have already missed two games. Hopefully they can be upgraded Thursday so they trend towards playing.

Limited participation

S Budda Baker (heel), RB Eno Benjamin (groin), TE Darrell Daniels (shoulder), DL Michael Dogbe (knee), OL Max Garcia (Achilles), QB Colt McCoy (pectoral), QB Kyler Murray (ankle), DL Jordan Phillips (groin)

The best news here is that both Murray and McCoy were limited. It has already been reported that McCoy would be fine to play this week if Murray is unable to go.

The better news is that this makes two consecutive practices he has gotten limited work. He was limited in Friday’s practice last week.

Phillips played with the injury Sunday.

Seahawks' Wednesday report

Here is the list of players who appeared on the Seahawks’ first injury report of the week. Read a more detailed report of the injuries.

Did not participate

LT Duane Brown (hip)

LB Carlos Dunlap (rest)

TE Gerald Everett (groin)

DE Kerry Hyder (calf)

G Gabe Jackson (rest)

T Jamarco Jones (back)

WR DK Metcalf (foot)

Limited participation

LB Cody Barton (quad)

RB Alex Collins (groin)

S Ryan Neal (concussion)

T Brandon Shell (shoulder)

Full participation

DT Poona Ford (elbow)

G Damien Lewis (shoulder)

CB D.J. Reed (groin)

DE Darrell Taylor (knee)

QB Russell Wilson (finger)

