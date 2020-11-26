Kyler Murray limited, 6 Cardinals do not practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday and all eyes are on the status of quarterback Kyler Murray and his right shoulder.

He said he felt fine on Tuesday after doing limited throwing in Tuesday’s extra practice, he was officially limited on Wednesday.

If there is concern, perhaps it will be calmed by this news, shared by Darren Urban, who was present during the open part of Wednesday’s practice.

QB Kyler Murray was still working on the side during the open part of #AZCardinals practice, although he was dressed out in full gear, had helmet and was throwing with more velocity than Tuesday. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 25, 2020

Murray was in full gear and throwing the ball better than on Tuesday.

Murray and offensive lineman Justin Murray (hand) were both limited.

Six players did not practice. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins and tight end Maxx Williams sat out with an illness. Safety Charles Washington, who missed Thursday’s game with a groin injury, missed again. So did starting safety Jalen Thompson, who reaggravated his ankle injury from earlier this season. Tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle) and defensive lineman Josh Mauro (hamstring) were the others to sit out.

Did not participate

WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness)

TE Maxx Williams (illness)

TE Darrell Daniels (ankle)

DL Josh Mauro (hamstring)

S Jalen Thompson (ankle)

S Charles Washington (groin)

Limited participation

QB Kyler Murray (shoulder)

OL Justin Murray (hand)

