Kyler Murray likely to return for Cardinals after hamstring injury: 'I feel good'

Kyler Murray expects to be back out on the field on Sunday afternoon.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback, who missed their last two games with a hamstring injury, said he should be able to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“I do, I do,” Murray said when asked if he thinks he can play, via ESPN. “I feel good.”

He said he was feeling good ahead of Monday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but that he just didn’t have the reps he needed to be able to play.

Murray first sustained his hamstring injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, and tweaked it again a week later. He then missed their win over the Los Angeles Rams and Monday’s game against the 49ers.

Backup Colt McCoy took Murray’s place. He threw for 456 yards, one touchdown and one interception over those two games, and went 1-1.

Murray has thrown for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions so far this season, his fourth with the Cardinals. The team has lost three of its last four games headed into Sunday afternoon, though so have the Chargers.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t confirm any plans for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, but he was impressed with Murray at Wednesday’s practice. If he can’t go, McCoy should get the start once again.

“I’m feeling good about the chances,” Kingsbury said of Murray’s return, via ESPN. “I think, if we didn't let him, we may have a fist fight in my office at this point, so I feel like he's definitely trending in the right direction."