Kyler Murray likely to call plays in preseason game vs. Ravens

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 36-23 preseason-opening win last week, they included an interesting wrinkle of interest. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who did not play in the game, called plays in the fourth quarter.

It is something he had been doing in some training camp practices.

It appears that it was not a one-time thing.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who was on the field running the offense in the fourth quarter when Murray was calling plays, expects Murray to do it again.

“He’ll probably do it again on Sunday,” Guarantano told reporters on Friday.

Guarantano said Murray “brings some life to the games and to the scrimmages” when he is the one on the microphone and headsets.

Guarantano also said that no one knows football better in the quarterback room and that “he’s going to be a good coach one day.”

Guarantano is expected to play the second half of the Cardinals’ preseason game against the Ravens.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire