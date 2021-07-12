Kyler Murray left of top QB list that includes Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr

The Arizona Cardinals believe they have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray. Many around the NFL believe it, too. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

He has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week four times in two seasons.

However, according to Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield, he isn’t even a top-15 quarterback.

Schofield ranks the top 15 quarterbacks in the league and Murray is not on the list, suggesting he is a bottom-half quarterback in the league.

The top 15 include players like Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins. Matt Ryan, who is past his prime, also makes the list.

Murray is not a finished product, but he is one of the most dynamic players in the entire league. Whether it is passing for over 400 yards or rushing for over 100 yards in a game, both of which he did in 2020, he is great.

There are things in his passing he can improve, but no one throws a better deep ball, no one is as elusive as he is and no other quarterback is a better red zone threat.

The Chargers’ Justin Herbert was great as a rookie. Ryan Tannehill doesn’t get enough respect for what he has done with the Titans. Is Murray better than them? I would say yes.

Is he better than Baker Mayfield? I would say yes.

Murray is a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. He certainly should be in the top 15.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



