Kyler Murray leaves stadium Thursday in walking boot

The Arizona Cardinals might have yet another injury to worry about next week. They have already lost defensive end J.J. Watt for what likely will be the rest of the season and receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a hamstring injury that hampered him Thursday night.

Quarterback Kyler Murray might have an injury to watch.

After the final play of the Cardinals’ 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he stayed on the ground. Surely part of that was frustration and emotions that resulted after throwing an interception in the end zone, but just a couple of plays before, he did get hurt.

He said after the game that “a guy rolled up on me,” which usually affects the ankle or knee. But he also said he would be fine.

However, as he was leaving the stadium, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss noted he was wearing a walking boot on his left leg.

Something to keep an eye on: Kyler Murray was seen wearing a walking boot on his left leg as he left the stadium Thursday night. Could be precautionary. Could be more serious. We won’t know until Wednesday of next week. Either way, he has about five days to rest. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 29, 2021

The Cardinals have the weekend off because of the Thursday night game and the first injury report of next week will not come out until Wednesday.

So it will be something to watch as they prepare next week for the San Francisco 49ers.

