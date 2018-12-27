Kyler Murray leaves NFL door open: It’s never bad to have options

Kyler Murray is signed to play baseball with the Oakland Athletics, but the University of Oklahoma submitted the quarterback’s name to the College Advisory Committee for a draft evaluation.

Murray isn’t ruling out anything.

“It’s never bad to have options,” Murray said Thursday, via Alex Scarborough of ESPN, “but right now my main focus is this game.”

Murray’s baseball agent, Scott Boras, repeatedly has said Murray will honor his deal with the Athletics. Murray received a $4.6 million signing bonus to become a center fielder, but a weak quarterback draft class could help Murray decide to give the NFL a go.

Everyone else seems to be considering Murray’s future more than Murray is right now, though.

“Nothing has changed,” Murray said. “I haven’t put any energy into worrying about it or anything like that. All I can do is go out and play on Saturday and let my play speak for itself.”

Murray, who has thrown for 4,053 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns, has no doubt he could become a successful NFL quarterback despite his size.

“I’ve always felt I could play in the NFL,” Murray said. “I’m a confident guy. There’s not a lot of short quarterbacks in the league, but I think there’s more guys paving the way for the transition of not really caring about how big you are, how tall you are. I’ve played this game my whole life, and I’ve always felt I could do it.”