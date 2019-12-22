Kyler Murray leaves Cardinals-Seahawks game with hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, right, keeps the ball away from the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury.

After Brett Hundley replaced him behind center in the third quarter, the Cardinals announced that Murray was questionable to return.

#1 Kyler Murray is questionable to return (hamstring). — Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@AZCardinals) December 22, 2019

The Cardinals led the Seahawks, 20-7 when Murray left in a game that has big implications at the top of the NFC playoff race for Seattle.

The rookie quarterback was in the midst of another solid game for the Cardinals, completing 11-of-18 passes for 118 yards and touchdown with 40 rushing yards on six carries in a little more than a half of action.

He appeared to suffer the injury on a third-down scramble early in the third quarter. The Cardinals kicked a field goal after failing to pick up the first down, and he didn’t return to the game on Arizona’s next possession.

He was seen walking on the sideline with a wrap around his right thigh after he left the game.

The game means little for the 4-11 Cardinals beyond the opportunity to play spoiler to a division rival. But the 11-3 Seahawks are in a battle with New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

