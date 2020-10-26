Kyler Murray joins a very small club vs. Russell Wilson

On Sunday night, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray accomplished something that has happened only one other time during the nine-year career of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to the NFL Research account on Twitter, Murray matched only one other quarterback in throwing three or more touchdown passes and eliminating a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

That quarterback was Tom Brady. Then of the Patriots. In Super Bowl XLIX. Also played at State Farm Stadium.

Although the Cardinals have a long way to go until they will be ready to play in a Super Bowl, last night’s win has real significance. They have shown that they can compete with Seattle, which is a key step toward becoming a truly elite team.

Consider this: For regular-season games played since Week Five of the 2019 season, the Seahawks have an 0-2 record against the Cardinals. Against the rest of the league, Seattle is 13-3.

There’s a good chance more teams will be experience similar struggles against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in the coming months and years.

