Here’s Kyler Murray’s injury status ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

For the third consecutive week, the New England Patriots will face one of the league’s ascending rushing quarterbacks.

New England defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, but lost to Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans. Bill Belichick has historically struggled with mobile quarterbacks and Arizona Cardinal’s Kyler Murray is next on the list.

The Patriots will host the Cardinals in Week 12, but Murray’s status for the game isn’t fully determined yet. He was limited in practice on Tuesday after dealing with a slight shoulder injury last week while playing the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave an update on Murray while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

“We’re going to see today how he progresses,” Kingsbury said. “I feel positive, but we want to make sure he’s feeling able to play his game and play at a high level and do the things that he feels comfortable doing out there. So we’ll see how today goes and kind of take it from there.”

If Murray doesn’t make the start, the Cardinals will start undrafted rookie Chris Streveler.