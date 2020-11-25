Kyler Murray injury: Latest update on Cardinals QB's status for Patriots game

Cardinals coach gives update on Murray's shoulder injury before Pats game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kyler Murray was a limited participant at practice Tuesday, but Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sounds optimistic that the star quarterback will play in Sunday's Week 12 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

"We’re going to see today how he progresses," Kingsbury said Wednesday during a conference call.

"I feel positive, but we want to make sure that he’s feeling able to play his game and play at a high level and do the things that he feels comfortable doing out there. So, we’ll see how the day goes and kind of take it from there."

Murray suffered a shoulder injury in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football."

The second-year quarterback completed 29 of 42 pass attempts for 269 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Seahawks, but the Cardinals lost 28-21 in overtime.

Murray doesn't seem too concerned about his shoulder.

"I feel good," Murray said Tuesday, per the team website. "Obviously got nicked up a little bit the past couple weeks, but I feel good. I feel fine."

Murray is having a fantastic sophomore season for the Cardinals. He's completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,644 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick also leads all quarterbacks with 619 rushing yards, and his 10 rushing touchdowns rank No. 2 among all players.

The 23-year-old star will be one of the best quarterbacks the Patriots play all season if he's able to go Sunday at Gillette Stadium. If Murray is inactive, the Cardinals likely will turn to backup quarterback Chris Streveler, who has never thrown a pass in the NFL.