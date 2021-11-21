Kyler Murray inactive for Cardinals; Colt McCoy to start at QB vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have made it official. Quarterback Kyler Murray will not play against the Seattle Seahawks, missing his third straight game with a high ankle sprain.

The Cardinals released their list of inactive players and he headlines the list, meaning Colt McCoy will make his third consecutive start and Chris Streveler will back him up.

Here is the complete list of inactives:

QB Kyler Murray

WR DeAndre Hopkins

OL Justin Pugh

RB Jonathan Ward

S James Wiggins

Hopkins (hamstring), Pugh (calf) and Ward (concussion) were all previously ruled out of the game. Murray and Wiggins (knee) were both questionable.

Murray wants to play and the Cardinals did not make a final decision until after pregame warmups, but in the end he will have until Week 13 to rest, as the Cardinals have their bye next week.

Offensive lineman Max Garcia is active after missing last game. We will see what position he starts at with Pugh out.

List

Potential Cardinals player milestones for Week 11 against the Seahawks

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



