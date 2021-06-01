Kyler Murray hasn’t worked out in Arizona yet in offseason

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been working out this offseason. He has posted some videos of his workouts and throwing to teammates.

However, according to SI.com’s Albert Breer, Murray has yet to show up to the Cardinals’ facility in Tempe. He has not participated in the offseason program with the team yet.

I’m told he’ll be there soon and has worked out with teammates in Dallas (where he spends his offseason). And this may just be the way these things are going in pro football in general. But it’s at least notable that Murray’s choosing to work out in Texas, rather than Arizona, to get himself in the right place for his third year, which is a critical one for every first-round quarterback.

Considering the climate in the league this offseason, this should be no surprise.

The NFLPA has encouraged players to stay away from team facilities and work out on their own. They have pushed to make the offseason completely virtual.

How soon will Murray be there? Hopefully he arrived for OTAs, as the Cardinals negotiated a reduction of in-person practices for veterans from 10 to three. Those practices are this week.

This is the voluntary part of the offseason, so there is nothing obligating him to be there, and he is getting work in. He is certainly participating in virtual meetings and has been throwing to teammates, but it is a concern.

He is the leader of the team. Yes, this is a type of leadership when there is a labor dispute, but this isn’t something fans will want to see.

If he shows up to OTAs and minicamp and shows improvements in his passing, and he looks good in training camp and the preseason, it won’t matter.

But this is a change in the leadership at quarterback Cardinals fans are used to seeing. They are used to quarterbacks like Kurt Warner and Carson Palmer, who were grinders in practice. Palmer spoke of how much he loved practice.

And since quarterbacks do not get hit in practices, there is no reason why not to show up.

Story continues

But this is a different NFL and this is a different offseason.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



