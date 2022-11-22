Kyler Murray’s hamstring has progressed “quite a bit,” but team wants him “full throttle”

Kyler Murray‘s balky hamstring has progressed “quite a bit,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday.

The Cardinals quarterback has missed two games since tweaking his hamstring in the Nov. 6 game against the Seahawks. He said he initially injured it Oct. 30 against the Vikings, but Murray did not appear on the practice report until Nov. 9.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals having “four of those [offensive] linemen down” for Monday night’s game ultimately made the decision to sit Murray another week.

“I think we want him to be full throttle,” Kingsbury said, via PHNXCardinals. “That was kind of the point this week. I’m hoping this coming week he can be at that point.”

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who has started the past two games is “banged up a little bit,” Kingsbury said, with injuries to an elbow, hand and knee.

Receiver Hollywood Brown, who was not activated before Monday’s game, also is getting closer to a return. Receiver Rondale Moore‘s injured groin is to be determined, Kingsbury said, and Moore’s replacement, Greg Dortch, is having an MRI on his thumb.

The Cardinals play the Chargers this week and then have their off week.

