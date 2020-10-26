Kyler Murray got a big smile on his face just before throwing a TD when he saw DeAndre Hopkins racing toward the end zone and guarded by just one defender

Kyler Murray is enjoying superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' presence on the team.

In the first quarter of the Cardinals' game against the Seahawks, Murray connected with Hopkins for a touchdown after seeing his receiver was in one-on-one coverage.

A replay showed Murray flashing a smile as he saw Hopkins get open and rushing to get out the throw before the Seahawks defense realized its mistake.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Kyler Murray sure is happy the Cardinals traded for superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Through seven games as teammates, Murray and Hopkins have connected for 73 receptions, 704 yards, and three scores.

Murray knows what kind of talent he has in Hopkins, and that knowledge was on full display Sunday night during the Cardinals' thrilling game against the Seahawks.

With the Cardinals trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, Murray recognized Hopkins in single coverage and sent a sky-high ball in his direction to the end zone. There was never a doubt that Hopkins would make the play.

Tweet Embed:

//twitter.com/mims/statuses/1320530503527735299?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Human highlight reel @DeAndreHopkins does it again 💥#RedSea | NBC pic.twitter.com/V9UN0fJpD5

While the play is phenomenal, the replay is better.

A camera caught Murray's reaction as he read the play, showing that the Cardinals quarterback literally started smiling as he saw Hopkins get free.

Murray was so eager to take advantage of the Seahawks' defensive lapse he didn't even wait to get his fingers on the laces.

Tweet Embed:

//twitter.com/mims/statuses/1320533501586804736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The face you make when @DeAndreHopkins gets open pic.twitter.com/ukt7dTUyMk

Murray, Hopkins, and the Cardinals won the game in overtime, with Hopkins finishing with 10 receptions, 103 yards, and a score.

If defenses see Murray flash that smile again, they'll know they've made a mistake and that it's already too late to stop him.

Read more:

DeAndre Hopkins flipped off Trump supporters from his Ferrari while driving through their caravan on his way to the Cardinals game

23-year-old Jaguars running back who has COVID-19 has been hospitalized twice and already ruled out for the rest of the season

Atlanta Falcons blow a sure win in final minute when Todd Gurley scores a touchdown instead of running out the clock

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap wants out of Cincinnati so bad he's trying to sell his house on Twitter

Read the original article on Insider









