Kyler Murray "good to go" despite being on injury report because of thumb

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on the team's injury report this week, but there's nothing to be worried about as far as his availability against the 49ers on Sunday.

Murray has been a full participant in practice despite a thumb issue that landed him on the report. The Cardinals are coming off their bye week and there was no sign of an injury when the team was last on the field in Week 13.

On Friday, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Murray is "good to go" and called his appearance on the injury report a "maintainence" issue.

Murray is 79-of-130 for 864 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in four starts since returning from last season's torn ACL. He has also run 23 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns.