Kyler Murray given contending odds for 2022 NFL MVP award

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looked like an MVP over the first half of the season, scoring touchdowns and leading the Cardinals to a 7-0 start. His play and the play of the team declined down the stretch after he got hurt and other key players suffered injuries.

He still had a very good season overall.

But looking ahead to the 2022 season, while he is not a favorite to win the MVP award, he is a clear contender, according to betting odds from Tipico Sportsbook.

Murray is +1500 to win the award, or 15/1 odds. A $100 bet would win $1,500 if he won it.

It gives him 6.25% implied odds of winning.

Only seven players are given shorter odds to win it.

The favorites are Bills QB Josh Allen at +500, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at +600 and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at +700.

Following those three are four others with contending odds. Bengals QB Joe Burrow is +1000, Chargers QB Justin Herbert is +1200, while Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott are both at +1300. Murray then follows them.

In 2020, there was a stretch when Murray looked like he could be the MVP. In 2021, it was for half the season.

In 2022, if he keeps up the improvement, he might be the guy to bet on.

