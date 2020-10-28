Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has won the NFC player of the week award for the second time in three weeks.

Murray received the award in Week Five, and he just got it again for his Week Seven performance against the Seahawks.

On Sunday night Murray completed 34 of 48 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 67 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Murray is on pace to score 16 rushing touchdowns this season, which would be an NFL record for a quarterback.

Kyler Murray gets another NFC offensive player of the week award originally appeared on Pro Football Talk