There’s a chance quarterback Kyler Murray will return for Arizona’s Week 11 matchup with Seattle. But receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be out until at least Week 13.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters in his Friday press conference that Murray will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game. The quarterback has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but has participated in all three practices this week.

Murray injured his ankle on the penultimate play of the Week Eight loss to Green Bay.

But Arizona has a bye in Week 12, which would give Murray some extra time to heal before the stretch run of the season.

That’s part of why we now know Hopkins’ hamstring injury will keep him out until Arizona’s game against Chicago on Dec. 5. Kingsbury announced Hopkins is out for Sunday’s game, which will mark his third consecutive game missed. But Kingsbury expects Hopkins to be available for Week 13.

Hopkins had never missed more than one game in any season before this hamstring injury. He has 35 receptions for 486 yards with seven touchdowns in 2021.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, Kingsbury also noted that quarterback Colt McCoy is “getting there” to be available after suffering a pectoral injury in last Sunday’s loss to Carolina. The team also has Chris Streveler on its roster as a third quarterback. Additionally, Kingsbury said offensive lineman Justin Pugh is out while fellow OL Max Garcia has a chance to play.

Kyler Murray game-time decision, DeAndre Hopkins out for Cardinals-Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk