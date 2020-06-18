Kyler Murray foots the bill for a 21-player gathering in Dallas

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the 2019 offensive rookie of the year, wants to take it to the next level in 2020. And he’s willing to write the check that will help lay the foundation for it.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Murray has invited 20 teammates to Dallas for workout sessions that will run from Sunday to Wednesday. Murray is paying for the entire event, from travel to lodging to food. It will cost him more than $40,000.

He invited all quarterbacks (four, including him), running backs (four), receivers (nine), and tight ends (four) for a series of on-field sessions and team-building exercises, including bowling and an outing to Top Golf. All 20 teammates accepted the invitation.

Murray made all the arrangements, from flight to hotels to dinners to activities. They’ll use a pair of practice fields, and they plan to be cognizant of physical-distancing requirements while working out and all related events.

With no in-person offseason program, it’s a way for the Cardinals’ skill-position to get ready for the 2020 season by working on plays and spending time together. And it’s more proof that Murray has what it takes to become a short-list franchise quarterback.

