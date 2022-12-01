Kyler Murray fires back after ex-Cardinals teammate Patrick Peterson says QB only cares about himself

Kyler Murray is seeing more scrutiny than ever amid a 4-8 start for the Arizona Cardinals, and that extends to his former Cardinals teammates.

Ex-Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson had some interesting things to say about Murray on an episode of his All Things Covered podcast published Wednesday. Amid a discussion about Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury's job security, Peterson's co-host Bryant McFadden criticized Murray's lack of support for the coach.

Peterson, who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings, responded with "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That's just a matter of the fact."

Not exactly what you want to hear about a quarterback who has already received plenty of questions about his makeup.

Peterson and McFadden's comments came after a report that the relationship between Murray and Kinsgbury had grown tense, but recently improved. That tension has been seen publicly on occasion, like when Murray blamed the team's scheme after a costly interception and when he was seen yelling at Kingsbury on the sideline during a timeout.

Kyler Murray reacts to Patrick Peterson: 'You on some weird s***'

Murray would respond a few hours later, cursing out Peterson and telling the veteran to call his phone instead of calling him out on his podcast.

The following tweet contains NSFW language:

This isn’t true…you on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow… https://t.co/MFqbMKh3la — Kyler Murray (@K1) December 1, 2022

Murray's top target, DeAndre Hopkins, also appeared to weigh in:

You don’t kick a man when he’s already down, — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 1, 2022

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, left the Cardinals in the 2021 offseason after 10 seasons with the team, two of which were spent with Murray after the quarterback was selected first overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

There's no denying the Cardinals have struggled this season, especially when they've lost four of their last five games. The real question is where the blame lies for that fact. Kingsbury is a popular answer, while Peterson's comments indicate he thinks general manager Steve Keim deserves most of the blame. And, of course, there are plenty of people who question Murray and his $230.5 million contract.

Murray has seen his numbers take a step back this season, averaging a career-low 6.1 yards per pass attempt with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is on pace to finish with career lows in passing yards and touchdowns.