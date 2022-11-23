Kyler Murray feels good, believes he will play Sunday vs. Chargers

It appears that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss only two games with the hamstring injury he sustained or aggravated in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

After missing the last two games, Murray was a full participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

He was asked after practice whether he thinks he will be able to play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I do,” he said. “I feel good.”

The Cardinals went 1-1 with Murray sidelined and with Colt McCoy in the starting lineup.

It sounds like Murray potentially could have played against the 49ers, but the plan was for McCoy to start for a few reasons.

“It was one of those things where that was the first time I had really opened up to that speed, but it was just a process type of thing,” he explained. “I didn’t really get the reps during the week. I also had to see how the hammy felt and see how I felt. That was the plan the whole time.”

Assuming there are no setbacks before the end of the week, Murray will be on the field Sunday afternoon to battle against the Chargers.

