Vegas: Kyler Murray now the favorite to be first overall pick of 2019 NFL draft

It’s really beginning to look like Kyler Murray made the right decision picking the NFL over MLB.

According to odds released Tuesday by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Oklahoma quarterback is now a 5/7 favorite to hear his name called by Roger Goodell before anyone else in April. Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is the only other prospect given a significant chance at 5/4 odds.

The ⁦@SuperBookUSA⁩ has released odds on the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and the leader is indeed Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/7igC4tMXCd — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 6, 2019

Bosa has long been considered the favorite to go first overall, but Murray’s stock has rocketed up since he announced his decision last month to forgo the $4.7 million promised to him by the Oakland Athletics.

While you don’t see people turning down that kind of money very often, the choice would be absolutely vindicated if Murray is taken anywhere near the first overall pick. Per Spotrac, the 2019 No. 1 pick is projected to receive a contract with $34,912,834 in value, and the 10th overall pick would still get $18,749,378.

Arizona Cardinals might be zeroing in on Murray

This comes after plenty of post-NFL combine whisperings that the Arizona Cardinals are seriously considering taking the 21-year-old with their first overall pick, and despite at least one report that Murray was unimpressive in team interviews after opting not to work out at the combine.

The Cardinals already have an ostensible quarterback of the future in Josh Rosen, but a very disappointing rookie season and concerns that the UCLA product might not be a great fit for new head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s system could give Cardinals reason to move on. That speculation went into overdrive when the Cardinals GM was less than strong when asked about his commitment to Rosen.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates on the sidelines after throwing a touchdown against Oklahoma during the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas. Murray was named The Associated Press college football Player of the Year, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

In addition to reporting Murray’s issues during his interviews, NFL Network Charley Casserley also noted that the Cardinals are already shopping Rosen on the trade market. Following through would certainly involve selling low on Rosen, but the top 10 pick used on the quarterback could be a sunk cost at this point.

Taking Murray would be a massive gamble, but few prospects have ever combined the passing and running potential that Murray possess. The only major knock against the Sooner is his size, and undersized quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson have done plenty to mitigate those worries.

