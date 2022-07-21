Kyler Murray’s extension is No. 2 among QB deals in 2 ways

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray have agreed to a big five-year contract extension as the team’s rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp Thursday.

The deal is worth $230.5 million over five seasons, beginning in 2024 and keeping him under contract with the Cardinals through 2028. He gets $160 million in guaranteed money.

The contract does not set any league records, but it is No. 2 in two key contract metrics.

His per-year average over the five years of the extension is $46.1 million, the second-highest average in the league, behind only Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ $50.3 million per-year average.

His $160 million in guaranteed money is second in league history only to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $230 million.

He immediately becomes the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The Cardinals have expected him to be a franchise quarterback ever since they selected him first overall in the 2019 draft. He has performed like it through three seasons and now is paid like one.

This is a momentous moment in the team’s history.

