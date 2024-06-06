Kyler Murray expecting big season for Arizona Cardinals and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Kyler Murray has one mission for the 2024 NFL season. As much as it will lift the spirits of long-suffering Arizona Cardinals fans, it will send critics of the team and its starting quarterback into a full-out tizzy.

Whichever side of the fence you’re on, here’s the mission:

“Win the Super Bowl,” he said after Wednesday’s offseason practice at the team’s Tempe training facility. “That’s my goal. That’s my expectation.”

Every year it’s been the same mission, Murray continued, adding, “I don’t play for any other reason.”

This year, the second under coach Jonathan Gannon and General Manager Monti Ossenfort, it feels different to Murray. But the Cardinals are “a year better,” he said. The organization and the players, including the rookies and new additions, are all on the same page and “everyone is pushing toward” the same goal.

“You can tell the difference out there,” Murray said. “Everybody’s playing faster, more comfortable. The rookies that we had last year are a great group and they’re playing faster because they’ve been in it. They got a lot of reps, a lot of meaningful reps last year. And the rookies that we just added are a good group, too, so I’m excited.

“I don’t put any limitation on what we can do.”

Speaking with reporters for the first time since the end of last season, when the Cardinals finished 4-13, Murray said there is “definitely juice around this team.” He also said the camaraderie is outstanding and notes that the influx of youth the past two years has injected a different level of excitement and expectation.

“Since I got here, I was usually playing around a lot of older guys. This is the first time where I feel like I’m kind of he older guy,” he said. “It’s no knock on playing with older guys, but when you’re playing with guys who are around your age, it’s easier to jell … and I think all of that matters.

“I don’t think people take into account how much it does matter, but I believe we can kind of grow together. And it’s been good so far.”

How good can they be in 2024?

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas have set the over/under on the number of Cardinals’ wins this year at 6½.

When someone asked if that upsets him, Murray looked at a member of the Cardinals’ media relations staff and said, “I shouldn’t say nothing; I’m about to say something crazy.”

Murray then said he doesn’t pay any attention to preseason predictions or much of the outside noise. Fully recovered after missing half of last season as he rehabbed his way back from a torn ACL, Murray just knows that he’s fully “locked in” and that the Cardinals are ready to turn some heads.

“For me, it’s confidence and understanding where to go with the ball no matter what we’re doing because I’ve been in the system a year and when you feel like that, man, the sky’s the limit,” he said. “When you’re at that point, and I really can’t explain it to you, it’s a good feeling.

“At that point, it’s just going out there and executing. It’s building the trust, building the rapport with the receivers, obviously the O-line. But yeah, I’m excited.”

The offseason, Murray said, reminds him of the offseason he had during his junior year in college. He won the Heisman Trophy that year at Oklahoma. Yes, it was college, he said. But he feels the same type of eagerness and success looming on the horizon.

“It feels good,” Murray said. “It feels good.”

The competitive side of K1

Whatever Murray happens to be doing, he has a built-in drive to be the best at it. Whether it’s throwing a football or avoiding a would-be tackler in the open field, he wants to be perfect. That desire applies to almost every other form of competition in his life, whether it’s hitting baseballs, taking three-point baseline shots, playing chess and yes, video games.

“If you do anything against that guy, don’t bet him ’cause he’ll beat you. He’ll take your money,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “… It’s his will to win. It matches what I think it should look like. It’s a full-time process, a full-time thing that is in his brain that he’s always thinking about. His will to win is very high.”

It all stems from Murray’s preparedness and innate mental acuity, Gannon says, which makes one wonder why the Cardinals ever decided it was necessary to add that “study time” clause into his $230.5 million contract extension that they quickly removed.

Gannon recalled a recent play in practice in which defensive coordinator Nick Rallis dialed up an exotic new look to throw at Murray and the first-team offense.

“Kyler kind of just yawned at it and completes the ball,” Gannon said, laughing. “It’s like he’s never sped up. It’s like, ‘Man, if that was me playing quarterback I probably would have been freaked out.’ But he’s never sped up. He sees what’s going on. He knows his answers. He has complete command of the offense right now and I think he’s got another couple ticks to go with that.

“He understands it like a coach. You can progress very quickly with the amount that you give him because he’s not stuck on 101 or 202 or 303. Like, he’s talking about master-level stuff.”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during organized team activities at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on May 28, 2024.

Gannon wouldn’t reveal if he’s ever directly competed at something with Murray, saying he prefers to keep that private. The coach did gloat, however, about one thing he says he’s better at than Murray, saying, “I would beat him in golf. But he’s smart enough to know not to play me 18 holes.”

Gannon thought about that for a second and added a caveat.

“Give him six months, and he’ll hit it farther and straighter than me.”

Building a connection with “Maserati Marv”

NFL pundits across the league are curious to see how much success Murray can have right away with rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth overall pick from Ohio State.

The majority of fantasy football sites project Harrison to thrive in Year 1 and the consensus projections have him finishing with 90-plus receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and at least six touchdowns. No Cardinals wide receiver has posted those type of numbers since 2020, when DeAndre Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six TDs.

Asked what he thinks the Murray-to-Harrison connection should and could look like, Gannon replied, “We’ve got a lot of time for that to unveil.”

Asked if he’s thought about it, at least, Gannon said no.

“I’m thinking about today, right now,” he said Wednesday. “If they get aligned right, do their job right, all that stuff. I was joking around with those guys yesterday saying, ‘The name of the game is scoring points. Let’s see who can score points.’ I think he’s a guy who can do that.”

So does Murray, who said the chemistry is coming along well with the Cardinals’ new No.1 wideout. He added that he expects nothing but greatness out of Harrison and said his addition could catapult Arizona’s offense to “one of the top” units in the league.

“He’s been good at football his whole life,” Murray said, adding if Harrison’s father, Marvin Sr., “He’s been groomed by one of the best – his pops, obviously, a Hall of Famer. … I have no doubt that he’ll go do his thing this year and win whatever he wants to. I know how much he loves the game just sitting there talking to him.

“But his energy, what he’s going to mean to the team, I think everybody should be excited.”

