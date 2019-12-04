Kyler Murray exits injury report

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury. Three days later, he appears nowhere on Arizona’s injury report.

This means that the hamstring is fine, and that he’s getting no treatment on it. Which is good news for the Cardinals — and potentially bad news for their next opponents, the Steelers.

Murray has had a very good rookie season, despite the team’s struggles. He has shown flashes of ability that, in time and with sufficient help around him, could make him a star as soon as next season.

Not practicing for the Cardinals on Wednesday were defensive end Jonathan Bullard (hamstring) and offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy (illness). Receiver Larry Fitzgerald and defensive tackle Corey Peters received days off.

Safety Jalen Thompson was limited with a concussion, and offensive lineman Lamont Gallard fully participated with a thumb injury.