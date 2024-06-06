Kyler Murray excited about his pass-catching weapons

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray spoke to the media for the first time since the end of the 2023 season five months ago and in his 21-plus minutes he was as comfortable as he’s ever been since being the first overall pick in the 2019 draft.

He used the word “excited” numerous times and a lot of that occurred when asked specifically about a few guys that will be his wide receivers, notably first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

The duo has been working together for only a month, but it’s been a quick study for Murray who was hopeful Harrison would land in Arizona with the fourth overall choice in the first round.

Murray said, “I think everybody saw it coming out and I know there’s an evaluation and everything when it comes to the draft process and everybody’s watching everybody and they want to nit-pick what he can do, what he can’t do, but he’s been good at football his whole life. He’s obviously been groomed by one of the best, his pops (Marvin Sr.), a Hall of Famer and there’s not much to think about. He plays the game at a high level and obviously it’s a new level for him, but I have no doubt that he’ll go do his thing this year whenever he wants to.

“Because he’s going to be that type of guy and I know how much he loves the game just sitting there talking to him. His energy and just what he’s going to mean to the team I think everybody should be excited about.”

Asked what Harrison can bring to the offense as a rookie if he is “that guy,” Murray quickly said, “He will be (that guy). That takes us to another level. When you’ve got a guy that is capable of winning one-on-ones, obviously he’s gotta go do it and he knows that; we all know it. But as far as manipulating coverages, stuff like that, you got a guy out there that can do that and even if he’s not open, he’s open, so I’m excited to be able to build that with him when he does what he does. Yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league.”

Murray and Michael Wilson were delayed in getting on the same page last season, but they began hitting their stride down the stretch.

Noting that he believes Wilson will improve “a lot” in his second season, Murray said, “And not necessarily a lot in that he has a lot of work to get better at. But … Mike’s gonna be playing for a long time. I fully believe that. He’s one of those guys; I mean, I call him at 3 a.m., he’s there. He loves this (expletive). I fully expect Mike to go off this year, for sure.”

Chuckling when asked if Wilson has to earn his trust, Murray said, “I can watch the dude and tell if he’s got it. He doesn’t have to earn my trust. I think if anything you embrace it.”

Finally, Murray had strong words for what he believes Greg Dortch can continue to add to the offense.

“I feel like Dortch is unguardable,” Murray said. “As far as one-on-one, knowing where to be in the zones; he’s got the nuance and the savvy to him that you want in a receiver and not everybody has it. I say that because it’s not very common.

“What is he, 5-7? If he was 6-3, he’d be a top-five pick in the NFL. That’s what I think, that’s the type of football player that he is. And again, he loves the game. I can … go to war with Greg every day.”

