Kyler Murray encourages Taylor Tatum after Commitment to OU Football and Baseball

“Two-sport U” has made a couple of splashes in the 2024 recruiting cycle with the commitments of James Nesta and, most recently, Taylor Tatum to Oklahoma Football and Baseball.

On Friday, Tatum, the No. 1 running back in the nation and a 247Sports composite five-star player, pledged to the Sooners 2024 recruiting class, choosing OU over USC.

Sooners baseball coach Skip Johnson’s success working with the football team to help manage the schedule of a former two-sport star had to play a big role in earning Tatum’s commitment. It certainly helps that he boasts a recent trip to the College World Series championship.

Oklahoma’s most notable two-sport star, Kyler Murray, took to Twitter on Saturday to encourage Taylor Tatum after his commitment, saying, “Great choice, play both for as long as you can! Boomer!” He also shared a hand emoji representing the sign for “I love you.”

Great choice, play both for as long as you can! Boomer! 🤟🏾 — Kyler Murray (@K1) July 22, 2023

Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. Prior to that, the Oakland Athletics took him No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB draft.

Like Murray, Tatum’s speed kills on the gridiron and is a terror on the basepaths. He’ll certainly be someone that provides ChaOUs for both Brent Venables and Skip Johnson. All that’s left to do is get him signed and on campus and let his athleticism do the rest.

